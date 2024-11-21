IND vs AUS 1st Test: Perth Test Predicted Playing XI, Dream11 Prediction, Squads

Jasprit Bumrah led India will lock horns with Pat Cummins' Australia in the first of the five-match Test series at the Optus Stadium in Perth, starting on Friday.

In a major blow for India, skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Shubman Gill will miss the opening Test due to different reasons. Rohit hasn't still joined the Indian team in Australia due to the birth of his second child earlier this month while Gill injured his left thumb during a simulation game.

In absence of Rohit, either KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran will open the India innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in the 1st Test. According to reports, KL Rahul has the backing from the team management to play as an opener.

On the other hand, left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal is expected to bat at No. 3 in Gill's absence.

Meanwhile, young fast-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is all set to make his India debut in the first Test in Perth. His inclusion in the playing XI will give much-needed balance to the team.

Fans are also eager to see how Jasprit Bumrah will lead India in Perth Test in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

India's predicted playing XI for Perth Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli. Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, R Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah (C), Mohammed Siraj

Australia's predicted playing XI for Perth Test

Nathan McSweeney is all set to make his international debut against India during the Perth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He will takes over the position of opening from legendary David Warner, who has retired from international cricket.

Australia's predicted Playing XI: Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India vs Australia 1st Test Dream 11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Alex Carey, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-Rounders: Nitish Kumar Reddy, R Ashwin

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis(wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.