IND vs AUS 1st Test: 'They Have no Power in Bowling Because...', Aakash Chopra Underlines Australia's big Weakness in Nagpur Test

Australia's biggest weakness in the first Test vs India at Nagpur could turn out to be their bowling instead of batting. Much talk has already happened over how Australian left-handed batters may struggle on a dry and rough surface at VCA stadium against the likes of R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. This talk is in respect to the nature of the track and the batting lineup that consists of four left-hand batters including Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Travis Head and Alex Carey. But it is also true that Australia's batting unit is not short of skillful and quality batters even on a difficult pitch to bat on. The unexpected problem ahead for Australia is their depleted bowling unit, not a star-studded batting lineup.

Former India batter Aakash Chopra feels that with Australia losing Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green due to their respective injuries at least for one Test, has a bowling unit that lacks firepower.

"The chances of taking 20 wickets on a regular basis are a lot higher for us than for Australia; there is no doubt. If you see Australia's bowling lineup, you will realise that there is no power in bowling. I'll tell you why. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are not available for the first match, and we also heard that Cameron Green is not available either. So Scott Boland can be seen with Pat Cummins, whereas Boland hasn't played the away series till now. So let's see how he performs," said on JioCinema’s new daily sports show '#Aakashvani'.

He further said that even their spin bowling in dependent on Nathan Lyon. "When it comes to spin, Nathan Lyon is the only one, and apart from him, there's no other spin bowler who can scare us. Swepson is there, who especially bowls slow leg spin. There's also Ashton Agar, who didn't have much success in Test cricket. I'm very happy that you haven't brought Adam Zampa, because he could have troubled us, and apart from him, you don't have a bowler who can take 20 wickets."

With these 3 pacers not fit, Scott Boland may get his overseas debut. He has played 6 Tests and all in Australia. This will be his first big challenge in conditions not known to him. Boland will bank on his wealth of domestic experience and knowledge from seniors to come good vs India. If Nagpur pitch is spin-friendly, one may also see debut of Todd Murphy, the young off-spinner who may compliment his senior pro Nathan Lyon to trouble the Indian batters.