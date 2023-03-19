IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Weather Update: Rain To Fully Wash Out Visakhapatnam Game? Read IMD's Report Here

After beating Australia in the 1st ODI in Mumbai, two days ago, Team India will be playing to seal the series 2-0 when they take on Steve Smith-led Australia in the 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam on Sunday (March 19). India will be strengthened by the return of Rohit Sharma, who missed the first ODI due to a family commitment. The stars of the first match was KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. While Rahul struck an unbeaten 75 to take India home, Ravindra Jadeja was named the Player of the Match for hus 45 not out as well as two wickets that he picked. He also took a blinder of a catch in the game.

Asked to bat first in the afternoon heat of Mumbai, Australia were bowled out for just 188. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj picked up 3 wickets each to push Aussies on back foot as bowlers proved stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya's decision to bowl first right. Mitchell Marsh's knock of 81 runs and bowling spells of Mitchell Starc and Marcus Stoinis were the only stand out performances from Australia on an otherwise ordinary day in office.

Starc picked up 3 wickets while Stoinis got 2 as India stuttered at the start of the small chase. But it was all thanks to the calmness of Rahul and Jadeja that India got home safely with five wickets in hand.

Rain in Visakhapatnam?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh. Visakhapatnam is one of the coastal areas in the state. As per Accuweather app, Vizag is going to see a couple of thunderstorms in day time with probability of precipitation being 88 percent and of thunderstorms being 53 pecent, at the time of writing of this article. Even in night, there is not much change in the prediction. The 2nd ODI in Visakhapatnam starts at 1.30 pm IST and if full 100 overs are played, then the match is expected to get over by 9 to 9.30 pm IST. If the rain is incessant, we might not have a result at all today.

If the rain washes out the match, then Austalia will lose the chance of winning the three-match series. India will then need to win the third and last ODI in Chennai to make it 2-0.