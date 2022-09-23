IND vs AUS 2nd T20I weather report: Rain likely to play spoilsport in Nagpur today? Check update here

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I weather report: After facing loss in the 1st T20I vs Aaron Finch's Australia, Team India will be looking to bounce back in style when they meet again in the 2nd T20I at Nagpur tonight on September 23 (Friday). Rohit Sharma's men had batted extremely well, especially the trio of KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Suryaumar Yadav, to take the team total beyond the 200-run mark. It was the bowling, especially that of death overs speciallists, that is a big concern for India. The fact that Team India were not able to defend such a big score has worried even captain Rohit Sharma.

"I don’t think we bowled that well. 200 is a good score to defend and at the same time, we didn’t take our chances on the field. That’s about it," Rohit Sharma had said during the post-match ceremony at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium after the loss vs Australia in the 1st T20I.

After Mohali's poor show, the bowler would be itching for a better performance in Nagpur and help India level the three-match series. But there is a big chance that India may not get a chance to make it 1-1 in the series in Nagpur. And the reason is the weather in the Orange City.

Weather report Nagpur IND vs AUS T20I

As per Accuweather app, Nagpur will see rainfail during the day and evening time. The temperature will be around 29 degrees and the cloud cover will be 64 percent. It is expected that it will rain for at least an hour in Nagpur. It is expected that the rain will likely to affect the 2nd T20I tonight in Nagpur. It could be a rain-curtailed game if hopefully rain does not continue the whole evening to midnight.