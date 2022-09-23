NewsCricket
IND VS AUS 2ND T20I

EXPLAINED: Sub Air system which could have helped start Nagpur T20I match on time even after rain

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I, Nagpur rain: How can sub air system prove to be a boon for cricket stadiums in India

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 08:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

EXPLAINED: Sub Air system which could have helped start Nagpur T20I match on time even after rain

As rain continues to affect the 2nd T20I between India and Australia, the fans are upset that the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium not having the sub air system in place to dry the water patches and ready the right conditions again for a cricket match to take place. After it rained the whole day in Nagpur and other regions of Maharashtra, some areas in the ground were wet even after rain came to a halt. And because there was sun to dry it out, the officials could only wait for the outfield to get back to playing conditions. Had a subair system been in place, the match could have started sooner rather than later. 

What is the sub air system?

The sub air system is a technology invented by US-based company called SubAir Systems. It is a surface aeration and vacuum-powered drainage system. This technology has the capacity to drain water off the ground 36 times faster than normal conditions. In India, only M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has installed this systam and Karanataka State Association had to shell out Rs 4.25 crore to make it happen. It has helped the delaying issues of cricket matches due to wet conditions on the ground. 

How does sub air system work?

What this system does is suck the water out through a super absorption pipe. It can suck over 10,000 litres per minute from the ground from the time of start of rain. There are remote sensors installed in the field which help the technology work through activated signals. 

Live Tv

IND vs AUS 2nd T20IWhat is Sub Air systemSub Air system EXPLAINEDsub air system only at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in BengaluruNagpur sub air systemnagpur t20i washed out

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Operation 'All Out' against PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal's unreasonable lie at United Nations
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims 'fascinated' after meeting Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why no action is being taken on potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the mindset behind polluting the ocean
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is Putin's 'nuclear threat'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft Terror Attack' on Hindu Temples in Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 21, 2022