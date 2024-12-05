Ind vs Aus 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch India vs Australia BGT Adelaide Test Match Online In India On TV, Mobile Apps?

Ind vs Aus 2nd Test Live Streaming: The Indian team will look to continue their winning momentum when they lock horns with Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide. After winning the first Test against the hosts, the Indian team will take part in the Pink Ball Test, keeping in mind the fact that they were restricted to just 36 runs back in 2020.

However, India ended up winning the series back then, the Australian team will be eying a thumping victory in Adelaide.

IND vs AUS 2nd Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test Live Streaming Details

Where will the IND vs AUS 2nd Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match be played?

The IND vs AUS 2nd Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match will be played in Adelaide.

What time will the IND vs AUS 2nd Test match start?

The IND vs AUS 2nd Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match will start at 9:30 AM India Time (IST) with the toss taking place at 9:00 AM IST on December 6, Friday.

Where to watch the India vs Australia 2nd Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match live on TV?

The IND vs AUS 2nd Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match will be aired live on Star Sports Network.

How to live stream the IND vs AUS 2nd Test match?

Fans can live stream the IND vs AUS 2nd Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(vc), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.