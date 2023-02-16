IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja Hates Being Called 'Sir', Says Fans Should Instead Call me THIS

It is hard to go back to the exact time or match when India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was given the tag of 'Sir'. But what we surely know is that it was some troll on social media who had done it, calling Jadeja 'Sir' in a sarcastic attempt to mock him whenever he failed with either bat or ball or both. The conotative meaning of the tag did not go down well with Jadeja, who felt the 'fukre log' had nothing else to do but make memes the whole day, sitting in front of the computer screens. Later, when Jadeja became a top all-rounder in Tests and found form even in white-ball cricket, he started to be called as 'Sir' out of respect. Till date, whenever Jadeja wins games for India, he is hailed as 'Sir Jadeja'. You can easily find tweets on lines of 'Sir Jadeja for a reason' whenever he does well.

But the India all-rounder still has a dislike for the term. And wants fans to call him 'Bapu' instead'. Bapu is what he is fondly called by his friends and Indian teammates.

"People should call me by my name. That is enough. I hate being called Sir. If you wish, call me Bapu, that’s what I like. This Sir-Var, I don’t like at all. Actually, it just doesn’t register when people call me Sir," he had told The Indian Express a couple of years ago.

Jadeja, who is now 34, says that trolls don't matter to him. If they did, he would have not reached where he is now.

In 61 Tests, Jadeja has scred 2593 runs, while picking over 249 wickets. He has also featured for India in 61 Tests and 171 ODIs, scoring 2447 and 457 runs respectively.

The cricketer from Jamnagar in Gujarat had a humble beginning. He was born in a one-room flat to nurse mother and security guard father. Jadeja has indeed worked hard to reach here but there was a time he had decided to quit playing cricket. That was when his mother died in a fire accident. Jadeja, after death of his mother, decided to never play the sport before realising how hard his mother worked to ensure he never had any trouble pursuing his dream. So he picked up the bat and ball again.

By making a strong comeback in Nagpur Test, he gave a reflection of his mental strength. In 1st Test vs Australia, he picked up a five-wicket haul and also struck a fine fifty to ensure India won the match and got a 1-0 lead. Jadeja would be eyeing a similar show in Delhi Test which starts on February 17.