IND vs AUS 3rd T20: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma BROMANCE goes viral after series win, WATCH

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli might be captain and predecessor in the Indian team but there certainly no lack of respect between the two senior pros in Team India. The world saw a glimpse of ‘bromance’ between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli once again after India’s six-wicket win over Australia in Hyderabad to win the three-match series 2-1 on Sunday (September 25).

Kohli was one of the architects of the win, scoring 63 off 48, falling in the final over with only a handful of runs needed to win. The senior duo watched the final over on the stairs leading up to dressing room and shared a warm embrace as soon as Hardik Pandya hit the boundary to clinch the series. A few minutes before hugging Virat, Rohit had applauded the former India captain for his effort when he came back to the pavilion.

Watch Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli BROMANCE here…

Kohli scored a valiant 63 off 48 in the chase and added a crucial 104 runs for the 3rd wicket with Suryakumar Yadav (69). Suryakumar took the lead role in the partnership but Kohli also played his part and kept the scoreboard ticking.

After Suryakumar’s dismissal, the former India captain played some spanking shots before being caught on the circle by Aaron Finch in the final over. Despite his dismissal, there was never a doubt regarding India’s win as Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik were out in the middle.

“In that situation, it was much needed. I thought let’s take my chance. There were two-three shots in my mind, was trying to hit over mid-off. Thoughts have always been the same, have always wanted to express myself,” Suryakumar said about his dismissal for 69.

“That’s how I practice in the nets. Just loving at No.4. A lot of challenges and responsibilities as well (for the T20 World Cup). You can’t shy away from expressing yourself. You have to be smart,” he added.