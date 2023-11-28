IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Streaming For Free: When, Where and How To Watch India Vs Australia Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

The series is on the line as hosts India meet visitors Australia in the third T20I of the five-match series in Guwahati today. Team India beat Australia in the back-to-back matches to take 2-0 lead. Aussies are in a must-win scenario today as a loss will take away the series from them. The focus will be on how the Matthew Wade-led Australia makes a comeback after being 0-2 down.

From India's perspective, captain Suryakumar Yadav says that he has had easy time leading this young group of players as they have played dominant cricket. Rinku Singh has been the main reason of happiness. The youngster, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been able to finish games for India in both the games. He played quickfire knocks in both the matches to help India chase down a target as well as set up a big score.

Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal have all looked in good touch. Ruturaj Gaikwad and the other two top order batters got fifties in the 2nd T20I and would look to continue the good form.

As far as Australia are concerned, it woud interesting to see if World Cup 2023 final hero Travis Head plays the match or not. He has had his break and in the match that Australia definitely need to win, will Aussies risk playing him?

Here are all the live-streaming details of the 3rd T20I match between India and Australia:

When is the 3rd T20I match between India and Australia?

The 3rd T20I match between India and Australia will be played on Tuesday, November 28.

When will the 3rd T20I match will start between India and Australia?

The 3rd T20I match between India and Australia will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Where is the 3rd T20I match will be played between India and Australia?

The 3rd T20I match between India and Australia will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the 2nd T20I match between India and Australia?

The 3rd T20I match between India and Australia will be broadcast on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex.

How to watch the live-streaming of the 2nd T20I match between India and Australia?

The 3rd T20I match between India and Australia can be live-streamed on JioCinema app and website for free.

India Vs Australia Squads

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Aaron Hardie

India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jitesh Sharma