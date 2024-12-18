IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 Free Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch India Vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 BGT Gabba Cricket Test Match Live Telecast On Tv, Online, Laptop, Mobile Apps

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is back in full swing, and the 3rd Test between India and Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane is proving to be a spectacle worth watching. With the series tied at 1-1, both teams are battling fiercely for dominance. The final day of the 3rd Test promises an electrifying finish, with India chasing a daunting 275-run target after Australia declared on 89/7, leaving the game on a knife-edge. Cricket fans around the world are eager to witness how the final moments unfold, and here's where you can catch the live action.

Where to Watch India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Streaming

For those who don’t want to miss a single moment of the action, the live streaming of the India vs Australia 3rd Test can be accessed through Disney+ Hotstar. Whether you're at home or on the go, Hotstar provides the perfect platform to enjoy the thrilling encounter between the two cricketing giants.

Live Telecast: India vs Australia

For fans preferring to watch the game on TV, the Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the series in India. Star Sports will cover all the matches live, ensuring you don't miss a beat of this intense cricket battle. If you're in India, you can also tune in to DD Sports for live coverage of the series.

The Game So Far: A Tight Contest

Australia's bold declaration on Day 5 left India with a challenging target of 275 runs, but the rain and bad light played spoilsport, adding an unpredictable twist to the game. As of the tea break on Day 5, India was 8/0, with both KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal showing resilience against the fierce pace attack of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. The opening pair looked calm under pressure, timing a few crisp shots to keep India’s hopes alive.

Australia’s declaration came after they had built a comfortable lead, having put up a total of 455 in their first innings, thanks to valuable contributions from Steve Smith and Travis Head. India, on the other hand, struggled with the bat, managing just 260 in their reply, despite a valiant 86 from Rahul and a spirited 77 from Ravindra Jadeja.

Standout Performances: Key Players in Focus

Jasprit Bumrah was one of the standout performers in this Test, continuing his excellent form. He took 3 wickets for 18 runs in the second innings, giving India the breakthroughs they desperately needed as Australia’s batting crumbled. Despite losing some early wickets, India’s lower order showed some resilience, particularly with Akash Deep contributing a valuable cameo, preventing the follow-on.

On the Australian side, Travis Head's blistering 152-run knock in the first innings was a highlight, while Pat Cummins' leadership and aggressive declaration showcased Australia’s intent to force a result. However, Australia's plan to bowl India out quickly has been hampered by rain and bad light, and now the final day is shaping up to be a test of endurance and strategy.

The Path to Victory: What’s Next for Both Teams?

With the rain delays disrupting the match, both teams will be hoping for a dry, clear day to make the final push. India is still 267 runs away from victory, and the chase will require solid partnerships and quick scoring. With Jaiswal and Rahul at the crease, the game remains finely poised.

For Australia, a fast-paced attack is key. With the pitch favoring quick bowlers and the Indian team’s lower order under pressure, Australia will need to strike early to keep the momentum in their favor. The presence of seasoned bowlers like Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon adds weight to their bowling attack, but the challenge is far from over.

How to Watch India vs Australia 3rd Test: Key Info

Date: December 18, 2024

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network & DD Sports

Match Time: The game resumes at 5:50 AM IST on Day 5