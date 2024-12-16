India’s skipper Rohit Sharma has found himself in the eye of a storm following a disappointing Day 2 of the second Test against Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane. With Travis Head leading a brutal assault, smashing 152 off 160 balls, Rohit’s field placements and defensive strategies came under sharp scrutiny from former players, fans, and commentators alike. India began the day on a positive note, claiming three quick wickets in the first session. However, as Travis Head strode to the crease with Australia teetering at 75/3, the momentum shifted dramatically. Head, in partnership with the ever-reliable Steve Smith, dismantled India’s bowling attack with precision, finding gaps effortlessly and keeping the scoreboard ticking. Rohit Sharma’s tactics appeared defensive from the outset. Instead of targeting Head with aggressive fields and consistent short-ball strategies—an approach that has previously unsettled him—Rohit opted for a spread-out field, seemingly aiming to contain runs rather than take wickets.

Shastri and Vaughan Question the Approach

The unorthodox field placements did not sit well with cricketing experts. Former India coach Ravi Shastri minced no words in his criticism, calling Rohit’s tactics “one of the worst setups” he has seen. “You’re not going to contain Australia with this field,” Shastri remarked during the live broadcast. “Against a batter like Head, who thrives on boundaries, offering easy singles and gaps is a recipe for disaster.” Echoing Shastri, former England captain Michael Vaughan pointed out the lack of a clear plan. “They don’t settle on a tactic for long enough. Why not test him with a barrage of short balls or pack the off-side and go full and wide?” Vaughan queried on Fox Cricket.

The Turning Point: Head’s Assault

Travis Head’s innings was a masterclass in counter-attacking cricket. His powerful cut shot off an overpitched delivery, which blazed past a helpless Virat Kohli stationed square of the wicket, epitomized India’s inability to exert pressure. The Indian bowlers, devoid of a concrete plan, struggled to curb the flow of runs as Head raced to yet another century.

Steve Smith played the perfect foil, holding one end and ensuring the partnership flourished. Together, the duo not only revived Australia’s innings but also put them in a commanding position with a total of 445 in their second innings.

Missed Opportunities and Defensive Mindset

Rohit’s captaincy decisions seemed reactive rather than proactive. Despite having witnessed Head’s prowess in the first Test in Adelaide, India appeared unprepared to combat his aggressive style. While many expected a short-ball onslaught or a tight infield to build pressure, Rohit stuck to a defensive game plan, allowing Head to dominate. “Captaincy isn’t just about managing the bowlers; it’s about reading the game and adapting,” noted Sunil Gavaskar. “Rohit’s approach lacked imagination, and Australia capitalized fully on it.”

Fans Join the Criticism

The backlash wasn’t limited to pundits. Social media platforms were abuzz with fans voicing their displeasure over Rohit’s strategies. Many pointed out the stark contrast between Rohit’s attacking captaincy in white-ball cricket and his defensive mindset in Tests. One fan quipped on X (formerly Twitter), “Rohit Sharma’s field placements today were like setting up a net practice for Head. Absolutely clueless!”