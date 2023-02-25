IND vs AUS 3rd Test: 'Spin Bowling Is Not Our Strength', Greg Chappell Does Brutal Analysis Of Battered Aussies; Recommends These Changes

Former Australia captain Greg Chappell minced no words when describing the performance of the visiting Australian cricket team in the first 2 Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 against India. In a column for The Sydney Morning Herald, Chappell slammed the tactics used by the Aussies in the matches so far. The 74-year-old said that Aussies punched themselves on their mouth even before a ball was bowled as they based their plans on a flawed premise. Chappell said that Australians did not play to their strengths in the Tests and that was the big reason behing two embarrassing losses.

"Australia needed to play to their strengths to have a chance of winning the series. Spin bowling is not our strength. Picking spinners for the sake of it is not the way to success in India. We had to pick out best bowlers and trust them to do the job and back that with the sensible batting, bases on sound principles," wrote Chappell. He further said that Australia's second mistake was that the battersonly stuck to one shot, which was sweep.

Australia allrounder Cameron Green is ready and raring for the third Test against India in Indore, having gotten through some challenging net sessions with bat and ball #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/kWv1rqsrRp — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 24, 2023

"The Australian think-tank has made two majour blunders: they didn't pick their best team and they based their batting attack on one shot," said Chappell.

He also had an advise for Steve Smith and the coach Andrew McDonald. Chappell said that in order to play the spinners, they must look to step out even if doing this is playing with fire.

"Because the modern Indian spinner does not try to beat the opponents in the air as much as in days of yore, there are not as many opportunities to get down the wicket as there once were, but the Australian batters must still seek those opportunities to get off the strike and force the bowlers away from the danger zone," wrote Chappell.

Chappell also said that fit-again Cameron Green must play along with Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland.

Greg Chappell's Australia Playing 11 for third Test vs India in Indore: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy and Scott Boland.