IND vs AUS 3rd Test Weather Report From Brisbane: What To Expect From Rain At The Gabba?

The 2024 Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been an exhilarating contest, with both teams battling it out in one of the most iconic cricketing venues: the Gabba in Brisbane. Heading into Day 5 of the third Test, India faces a monumental challenge, trailing Australia by 193 runs. However, all eyes are now on the skies as the weather forecast suggests thunderstorms may play a crucial role in deciding the outcome. Will rain come to India’s rescue? Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast and its implications for the match.

Day 4 Recap: India’s Grit and the Hope for a Draw

India’s chances of saving the Test match were given a glimmer of hope on Day 4, thanks to a gritty performance from the tailenders. Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep’s remarkable final-wicket stand—scoring 39 unbeaten runs—ensured India avoided the follow-on, much to the delight of their supporters. With the top-order failing once again, it was the lower order that kept India afloat. KL Rahul (84) and Ravindra Jadeja (77) were the standout performers, battling hard to keep the team in the contest after India was reduced to 51/4.

However, the real challenge lies ahead. Despite the resilience shown by Bumrah and Deep, India remains in a perilous position, needing to survive over 190 runs in the final innings. For the Indians to force a draw or perhaps even save face, the weather might need to intervene.

Weather Outlook: What to Expect on Day 5

According to the latest forecast, Brisbane is set to experience unsettled weather conditions on the final day of the Test. The morning is expected to be mostly clear, with little to no rain until around 1 pm local time (7:30 am IST). This timing coincides with the transition between the first and second sessions, when the probability of rain increases significantly.

From 2 pm to 5 pm, thunderstorms are expected to move in, with precipitation levels soaring above 60%. Winds could also pick up, reaching speeds of 20 km/h during this period. These thunderstorms could potentially lead to substantial rain delays, offering India a lifeline if enough time is lost during play. By the end of the day, the weather will ease, and the rain should subside, but the damage might already be done.

Can India Survive the Day with Rain on Their Side?

For India, a draw is the best-case scenario in this situation. The team would need a few hours of rain to wash out any hopes of Australia forcing a result. If enough overs are lost, the match could be declared a draw, keeping the Border-Gavaskar Trophy level at 1-1. This would set up a thrilling final two Tests, where India could still turn the series in their favor.

While rain offers some hope, the forecast also suggests that India may need more than just a few isolated showers. An entire session’s worth of play being washed out—around 40 overs—would be ideal to ensure India has a fighting chance to draw the match. This gives them some breathing space after a challenging few days.

The Stakes: More Than Just the Series

The outcome of this Test holds significant importance beyond the series scoreline. A draw would leave the series tied at 1-1, and India would still retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, if India wins one of the last two Tests, they will secure the series and book a spot in the World Test Championship final. This makes the weather forecast even more crucial for India, as the rain could decide whether they head into Sydney with the pressure off or needing to win to keep their title hopes alive.

Will Australia Miss Hazlewood’s Services?

In another development, Australia may be without fast bowler Josh Hazlewood due to a calf injury. His absence could prove pivotal, especially if rain delays play and the Australian attack is stretched over the course of a longer match. India, on the other hand, will need to make the most of every opportunity that the weather presents.