IND vs AUS 4th T20I Live Streaming For Free: When, Where and How To Watch India Vs Australia Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

India take on Australia in the 4th T20I in Raipur today. It is yet another chance for the hosts to seal the series. They were 2-0 ahead when they landed in Guwahati to play the 3rd match but lost to a dominant Australia. Glenn Maxwell struck a marvellous ton to help power the visitors to a win as they also saved the series.

As many as six key players from the T20 squad of Australia have left for home. All of them were part of the ODI World Cup-winning side as Cricket Australia wants to give them some rest. Maxwell, Steve Smith will no more be a part of the team. Watch out for Travis Head though. He is a game-changer and India do not have happy memories whenever he has batted against them this year.

India must bowl well in Raipur. Important to hit the right lengths. Mukesh Kumar returns for India after getting married with girlfriend Divya Singh in Gorakhpur. Shreyas Iyer also joins the squad and should play the 4th T20I as well.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the 4th T20I match between India and Australia:

When is the 4th T20I match between India and Australia?

The 4th T20I match between India and Australia will be played on Tuesday, December 1.

When will the 4th T20I match will start between India and Australia?

The 4th T20I match between India and Australia will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Where is the 4th T20I match will be played between India and Australia?

The 4th T20I match between India and Australia will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the 4th T20I match between India and Australia?

The 4th T20I match between India and Australia will be broadcast on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex.

How to watch the live-streaming of the 4th T20I match between India and Australia?

The 4th T20I match between India and Australia can be live-streamed on JioCinema app and website for free.

India Vs Australia Squads

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade(w/c), Tim David, Chris Green, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Josh Philippe