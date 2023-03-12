topStoriesenglish2582608
Watch: Angry Virat Kohli Abuses KS Bharat After He Refuses To Take Single In Ahmedabad Test

The ongoing fourth Test match between India and Australia is intensifying as both teams battle it out to emerge victorious. India seeks to win the series 3-1 and secure a place in the World Test Championship final while Australia hopes to level the series 2-2. On Day 4, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja opened India's innings. Unfortunately, Jadeja got dismissed after mistiming a shot, and Kohli was joined by KS Bharat. However, confusion between the two nearly led to Kohli's run-out in the 109th over. Kohli called for a single, but Bharat refused, causing Kohli to rush back to his crease. Infuriated by Bharat's refusal, Kohli gave him a death stare and verbally abused him. Kohli was batting at 67* when the incident occurred.

The previous day (Day 3), Shubman Gill's brilliant century put India in a dominant position. Gill and Rohit Sharma formed a solid opening partnership of 74 runs before Sharma got dismissed. Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara's 113-run partnership further strengthened India's position. However, Pujara got out to Todd Murphy's delivery, and Gill, who had scored his second Test century, got dismissed after his partnership with Kohli.

Jadeja's stay on the field was brief as he got dismissed after scoring 28 runs off 84 deliveries. Initially, he played defensively before deciding to attack the bowlers, but he mistimed his shot, leading to his dismissal. KS Bharat replaced him after Shreyas Iyer complained of lower back pain and had to undergo scans. Iyer's condition is being monitored by the BCCI's medical team, and India hopes for his quick recovery.

In summary, the ongoing India-Australia Test match is crucial for both teams as they seek to emerge victorious. While India aims to win the series and secure a place in the World Test Championship final, Australia hopes to level the series. Kohli's half-century and Gill's century were vital in setting up India's strong position. However, Jadeja's dismissal and Iyer's injury are setbacks that India needs to overcome to secure victory.

