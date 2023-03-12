Big Blow For Team India As Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Ruled Out Of Ongoing Ahmedabad Test Due To THIS Reason - Check

During the ongoing fourth Test between India and Australia, Shreyas Iyer was unable to bat after complaining of lower back pain following the dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara on Day 3. Instead, Ravindra Jadeja was sent up the order, and on Day 4, wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat joined Virat Kohli in the middle after Jadeja got out. The BCCI has confirmed that Iyer has been taken for scans and is being monitored by the medical team, but it is unclear whether he will be able to bat in India's first innings.

#JustIn Shreyas Iyer complained of pain in his lower back following the third day's play_. He has gone for scans and the @BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him.#Cricket #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/U3fqgcMR9R — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 12, 2023

This is not the first time Iyer has had back issues, as he also missed the first Test in Nagpur before returning for the second game in Delhi. The BCCI has not yet provided any further updates on Iyer's condition. Meanwhile, on Day 3 of the Test, Virat Kohli reached his first Test half-century since January 2022. He remained unbeaten on 59 as Shubman Gill scored his second Test ton to take India to 289/3 at stumps.

Gill's innings was particularly impressive, as he hit 12 fours and one six to surpass his previous Test best of 110. He built key partnerships, including a 113-run stand for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara, who made 42. However, spinners Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann, and Todd Murphy managed to take one wicket each on a pitch that favored the batsmen.

As of now, India is trailing Australia by 147 runs after Australia scored 480 all out in their first innings. Virat Kohli is currently batting on 71, while Srikar Bharat is at 18. The match remains finely balanced, and it remains to be seen if Shreyas Iyer will be able to bat and make a contribution in India's first innings.