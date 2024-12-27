WATCH: Virat Kohli Reacts To ‘You Are A Wan*er’ Chants At MCG, Video Goes Viral

In what was an electrifying moment during the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Virat Kohli once again proved that he thrives in the heat of the moment. On Day 2 of the ongoing Test between India and Australia, Kohli was met with the full force of Australian fans’ discontent, but rather than retreating, the Indian cricketing maestro turned the tables to fuel the crowd's energy.

Kohli vs. The Australian Fans: A Rivalry Reignited

The tension began brewing on Day 1 when Kohli had an exchange with debutant Sam Konstas, which escalated when the Australian media criticized the Indian star. The media had showered Kohli with praise before the series, but after the incident with Konstas, they branded him as a "clown," questioning his professionalism. It didn’t stop there—by Day 2, the home crowd joined the criticism, booing Kohli and even chanting “you are a wan*er” as he was stationed at the boundary to field.

However, true to his persona, Kohli did not back down. Instead, he embraced the taunts. In a moment that could have riled up any player, Kohli egged the Australian fans on, gesturing as if he couldn’t hear their chants and urging them to make even more noise. This led to a rather unexpected response—while he did not retaliate aggressively as he might have in the past (notably during the 2012 series), Kohli seemed to revel in the intensity, feeding off the crowd's energy rather than allowing it to affect his focus.

The Kohli-Australia Saga: A Love-Hate Relationship

This interaction was merely another chapter in the storied rivalry between Kohli and Australian crowds. His performances in Australia have often been mixed, with moments of brilliance overshadowed by the occasional outburst. In previous years, such moments would have led to aggressive retorts and fiery responses, but this time Kohli kept his cool, demonstrating a more controlled demeanor. Despite the heated atmosphere, Kohli’s reaction will be remembered as a statement of confidence and resilience—an act that only fuels the drama of this ongoing Test.

Australian Domination: Steve Smith and Pat Cummins Stand Tall

While Kohli played his part in stirring the crowd, the Indian team’s performance on Day 2 left much to be desired. The Australian team continued to dominate, with Steve Smith anchoring the innings yet again. His 34th Test century—against none other than India—was a testament to his class and composure. Smith, who had already registered a century in the previous Test, was once again making life difficult for India, as he and Pat Cummins formed a crucial 112-run partnership, pushing Australia to a formidable position.

Mohammed Siraj, who was handed the ball at the start of the day, struggled to make an impact. Despite his brief return to the attack, Siraj’s performance was lackluster, much like Akash Deep’s, and this allowed the Australian middle order to flourish. Smith’s continued presence at the crease had India on edge, and his boundary-laden century put Australia firmly in control of the match.

Bumrah’s Magic: A Glimmer of Hope for India

It was only Jasprit Bumrah’s magical spell on Day 1 that kept India in the contest. The pacer delivered when it mattered most, and with his efforts, India managed to keep Australia somewhat in check at the close of the opening day. However, despite Bumrah’s heroics, the Australian batsmen, led by Smith, were slowly and surely building a daunting total.

Kohli Inspires the Indian Fans at MCG

While the Australian players were frustrating the Indian bowlers, Kohli’s on-field leadership stood out in a different way. As he stood at deep square leg, surrounded by Indian fans, Kohli encouraged them to cheer even louder, signaling them with his hands to ramp up the energy. This was a stark contrast to the earlier booing he received from the Australian fans. His efforts to lift the spirits of the Indian supporters were commendable and showed the depth of his connection with the crowd.