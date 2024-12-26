Jasprit Bumrah Hit For Six After 4483 Deliveries As Debutant Sam Konstas Stuns Team India In Boxing Day Test, Video Goes Viral - Watch

In an electrifying start to the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), 19-year-old Sam Konstas delivered a debut performance for the ages. Facing India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Konstas showcased nerves of steel and a fearless attitude, lighting up Day 1 of the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After an intense opening spell by Bumrah, who kept the Australian openers on edge, Konstas decided to flip the script. Facing Bumrah's seventh over, the teenage sensation employed a series of audacious reverse ramps, a move rarely seen in Test cricket, especially against someone of Bumrah’s caliber.

The first delivery was deftly scooped over the wicketkeeper's head for four, leaving Bumrah and the Indian camp momentarily stunned. However, Konstas wasn’t done. The second delivery saw him repeat the audacious stroke, this time sending the ball sailing over the slip cordon for a remarkable six. This shot marked a historic moment as Bumrah conceded a six in Test cricket after an astonishing 4,483 deliveries and a gap of three years.

A Record-Breaking Feat

Konstas’s daring assault didn’t end there. The penultimate ball of the same over was dispatched for another six, making him only the second batter after Jos Buttler to hit Bumrah for two sixes in a single Test innings. By the end of Bumrah’s over, Konstas had amassed 16 runs, sending a clear message to one of the world's most feared bowlers.

Ricky Ponting, part of the commentary team, remarked, “This lad has ice in his veins. To play such strokes against Bumrah on debut shows he is no ordinary talent.”

A Star Is Born

Born just 19 years and 85 days ago, Konstas was presented with his baggy green by former Australian captain Mark Taylor before the match. The youngest-ever opener for Australia in Test cricket, Konstas walked out with a blend of youthful exuberance and unshakable focus.

Despite facing a challenging opening spell where Bumrah beat his bat multiple times, Konstas didn’t waver. He found a reliable partner in Usman Khawaja, whose steadier approach at the other end complemented the teenager’s fearless stroke play. Together, the duo weathered the Indian pace attack and laid a solid foundation for Australia.

Setting the Tone for Australia

Konstas brought up his maiden fifty in just 53 balls, thrilling a packed MCG crowd. His aggressive approach wasn’t confined to Bumrah; he also unsettled Mohammed Siraj with an audacious walk down the pitch, resulting in a fiery exchange. By the end of the first session, Konstas and Khawaja had taken Australia to a commanding 106/1, with Konstas contributing 62 off 68 balls. His unorthodox methods and youthful zeal have already drawn comparisons to cricketing mavericks like Kevin Pietersen and Rishabh Pant.

Bumrah’s Resilience Tested

Jasprit Bumrah, known for his immaculate control and wicket-taking prowess, found himself in unfamiliar territory. The last time he conceded a six in Test cricket was during the Sydney Test of 2021. For three years, Bumrah had maintained an almost mythic aura of invincibility, which Konstas shattered in dramatic fashion. While Bumrah regrouped in subsequent overs, conceding just four runs in his next two spells, the damage was already done. The rare sight of Bumrah laughing after being hit for sixes underscored the unique nature of this battle.