IND vs AUS 4th Test: Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Maiden Century Leaves Father In Tears - Watch Emotional Video

IND vs AUS: India’s young all-rounder, Nitish Kumar Reddy, has continued his dream run in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scripting history in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). In just his debut Test series, Reddy reached his maiden century, rescuing India from a precarious position and keeping their hopes alive against a dominant Australian side.

Walking in at 191/6 after the dismissal of Rishabh Pant, Reddy displayed maturity beyond his years. With India struggling to avoid the follow-on against Australia’s massive first-innings total of 474, Reddy stepped up to the occasion. Partnering with Washington Sundar, he forged a crucial century-plus stand, propelling India past the 274-run mark.

Nitish's Father Gets Emotional After Son's Maiden 100

The moment Reddy reached his milestone was nothing short of cinematic. Marking his century with a regal "king gesture," he evoked memories of his viral Pushpa-inspired celebration during his half-century. His father, Mutyala Reddy, was seen in tears in the stands, overwhelmed by his son’s achievement. The emotional video has since gone viral, touching hearts worldwide.



Mutyala Reddy’s sacrifices for his son’s cricketing dreams add another layer of inspiration to this story. Growing up in a rented house without space for a trophy cabinet, young Nitish had envisioned filling one someday. His father took on the responsibility of nurturing his cricketing journey, telling his wife, “You take care of our daughter’s education. I’ll handle Nitish and his cricket.”

On the field, Nitish Kumar Reddy’s footwork, composure, and powerful strokes were a testament to his skill and temperament. Handling both pace and spin with ease, he played crisp shots around the ground, all while rotating the strike efficiently.

Reddy’s consistent performances on this tour have been remarkable, with scores of 100*, 16, 42, 42, 41, and 38* in the series. His maiden century not only avoided the follow-on but also brought the MCG crowd to its feet. Australian players, acknowledging his brilliance, congratulated him as he walked off to a standing ovation.

Reddy’s knock has been a beacon of hope for India in this high-pressure match, underscoring his potential as a future star. As he continues to make his mark, Indian cricket may have unearthed a gem destined for greatness.