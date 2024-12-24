Rohit Sharma Says THIS About Pitch Fixing Controversy In Australia Ahead Of Boxing Day Test,' Today Is The Only Day...'

As the Border-Gavaskar Trophy intensifies, with the series locked at 1-1, all eyes are on the upcoming fourth Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Boxing Day Test, set to start on December 26, promises to deliver high-octane action as India and Australia battle not only for the series lead but also for crucial points in the ICC World Test Championship standings.

India's Preparation on Worn Pitches

India’s preparation for the MCG Test has been under scrutiny due to the condition of the practice pitches available to them. In stark contrast to the fresh surfaces offered to the Australian team, the Indian squad had to contend with worn-out pitches, previously used for Big Bash League (BBL) matches. These pitches offered low bounce, making them difficult to play on, as was evident during India’s practice session on Sunday.

During this session, pacer Akash Deep had a delivery that kept low, striking Indian captain Rohit Sharma on his left knee. However, Rohit, in typical fashion, played down the incident, assuring fans that it was nothing out of the ordinary. "Such minor wounds are not anything unusual when you are playing cricket. It is not a big concern," he said, with Akash noting that the practice pitch appeared to be suited for white-ball cricket, explaining the unusual bounce.

Despite these challenges, Rohit’s calm demeanor highlighted his leadership as the team navigated the unpredictability of the practice conditions.

Fresh Pitches for India: A New Hope

The situation took a turn on Monday morning when Matt Page, the head curator at the MCG, clarified that fresh pitches are typically prepared only three days before the Test match. "Today we are on fresh pitches. If India had trained this morning, they would have been on those fresh pitches," Page explained. This provided much-needed reassurance, as the Indian team’s practice session on Tuesday would be conducted on fresher surfaces, giving them a chance to simulate match conditions more closely.

Rohit confirmed this development during the pre-match press conference, saying, "Today is the only day where we are going to get the other side of it, which will be fresher wickets. So we will go and see how it is and we will train accordingly." This change in conditions could significantly benefit the Indian side, allowing them to adjust their strategies and optimize their preparations for the big match ahead.

Assessing the MCG Pitch: Grass, Weather, and Spin Considerations

With the fresh pitches now available, Rohit also offered his assessment of the MCG’s playing surface. Having inspected the wicket a day prior, he noted that it had a "bit of grass covering," indicating that the pitch would offer some assistance to both the pacers and spinners.

Rohit’s focus on adapting to the conditions was evident as he considered various factors, including the weather. "We are certainly considering the weather factor and all of that. We will see what is the best. I have not seen the wicket today. But whatever we have to do to make the best possible 11 in these conditions, we will try and do that, whether it is playing an extra spinner or not," he said, hinting at the possibility of adding an additional spinner to the playing XI if the conditions demand it.

The presence of spinners like Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar in the squad suggests that India might indeed look to capitalize on any turn the pitch offers, particularly as the game progresses.