The much-anticipated Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) began with a major talking point: the exclusion of Shubman Gill. India's decision to bench the stylish right-hander and bring in Washington Sundar sparked debates among fans and cricket pundits alike. With the series locked at 1-1, every decision carries weight, and Gill's omission has raised eyebrows.

Shubman Gill’s Form: A Cause for Concern?

Shubman Gill’s recent performances in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 have been underwhelming. In three innings this series, the 25-year-old has managed just 60 runs at an average of 20. His struggles were particularly evident in Brisbane, where he scored only one run off three balls in the rain-affected Test. While his overall away Test average of 31.00 isn’t dismal, it pales in comparison to his career average of 43.30 in 2024. Gill’s technique, usually a hallmark of his batting, has appeared less assured against Australia’s pace attack. Despite his past heroics in Australia, including his debut heroics in 2020-21, the team management decided to prioritize form over potential.

Washington Sundar’s Inclusion: A Tactical Move

India’s decision to replace Gill with Washington Sundar wasn’t merely a reaction to the batter's form. With Ravichandran Ashwin unavailable, the team needed a spin-bowling all-rounder to maintain balance. Sundar offers versatility, bolstering both the batting lineup and the bowling attack. His ability to contribute in both departments makes him a valuable asset, especially on a pitch that traditionally offers assistance to spinners as the game progresses. Captain Rohit Sharma explained the rationale at the toss: “Gill misses out, and Washington comes in. The series is 1-1, and this gives us an opportunity to show what we are as a team.”

Fan Reactions: Divided Opinions

Cricket enthusiasts on social media were quick to voice their opinions. Many questioned the logic of dropping Gill, especially given his potential to anchor innings on challenging wickets. Former cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar also expressed surprise, stating, “Dropping Gill is baffling. He’s the kind of player who can win you matches even when out of form.”

Fans echoed similar sentiments, with one tweet reading:

“Dropping Gill is embarrassing. If Sundar was essential, why not replace someone else? This management has been inconsistent with their decisions.” Others defended the move, citing Sundar’s all-round capabilities as crucial for a match of this magnitude.

India’s Record at the MCG: A Fortress in Recent Years

While historically unfavorable, India’s recent record at the MCG is impressive. The Men in Blue have won their last two outings at this iconic venue, including memorable victories in 2018 and 2020. A win here would not only give India an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series but also mark a hat-trick of Test wins at the MCG—a feat that would cement their dominance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The Stakes: Boxing Day Test as the Decider

The 4th Test carries immense significance. With the series level, the Boxing Day clash is a must-win for both teams. Australia, under Pat Cummins, opted to bat first after winning the toss, aiming to set a formidable total. Meanwhile, India’s revamped lineup—with Sundar and debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy—hopes to deliver under pressure.

Key Players to Watch

For India, all eyes will be on Washington Sundar to justify his selection. His contributions with both bat and ball could prove decisive. On the other hand, skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli will need to lead from the front, particularly with Gill absent. For Australia, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith remain pivotal, while Scott Boland’s inclusion adds depth to their bowling attack.