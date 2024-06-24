IND vs AUS 51st Match T20 World Cup 2024: Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India vs Australia, St Lucia, 8 PM IST, June 24

T20 World Cup 2024: India (IND) will face Australia (AUS) in the 11th match of the Super Eights in the T20 World Cup 2024. The game will take place at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia, West Indies, on June 24 at 8:00 PM IST. This will be the last chance for Australia to qualify for the semi finals as if they loose to India and Afghanistan wins against Bangladesh they will be through and Australia will be eliminated. Here’s a look at the Dream11 predictions, fantasy tips, pitch report, top player picks, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests for this match.

India has faced tough defeats against Australia in past ICC events, so they would be happy to eliminate their strong rivals early. With wins against Afghanistan and Bangladesh, India has been fine-tuning their game for the knockouts. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli played key innings against Afghanistan, while Shivam Dube impressed with a crucial performance.

Australia is facing several issues after their poor batting and fielding against Afghanistan. Captain Mitchell Marsh has scored only 88 runs in six games at a strike rate of 111 and needs to improve against India. Off-spinner Glenn Maxwell’s high economy rate of 8.58 runs per over is another concern for the team.

IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024: Match Details

Match: India vs Australia Super 8, Group 1, Match 51

Date: June 24, 2024 (Monday)

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

IND vs AUS T20 WC Match: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Travis Head, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis (VC), Hardik Pandya (C), Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers: Pat Cummins,, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs AUS T20 WC: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Daren Sammy Stadium has been the most favorable for batting in this tournament. Batters have enjoyed playing their shots here, and the pitch has rewarded them well. For the bowlers, spinners might play a significant role in deciding the outcome of the game.

IND vs AUS Gros Islet, St Lucia: Weather Report

It doesn't look good for Austrlia as there are good chances of rain in Gros Islet, St Lucia, as India takes on Australia in a crucial Group 1 Super 8 match. Rain is expected from midnight to 9:00 AM. The match starts at 10:30 AM local time. According to AccuWeather, there is no rain expected from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. However, thunderstorms are predicted from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM. The precipitation level will be around 40-50 percent until 3 PM. With humidity levels between 70-75 percent, the temperature will be around 32 degrees Celsius.

IND vs AUS T20I: Head To Head Stats

India and Australia have faced each other in 31 T20I games. India has been dominant with 19 wins, while Australia has won 11 games. One match ended with no result.

IND vs AUS Full Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Australia Squad: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis