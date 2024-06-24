IND vs AUS 51st Match T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming For Free: When, Where And How To Watch India vs Australia 51st T20 WC Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

India is set to face Australia in their final Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup on Monday. India aims to secure a third consecutive victory and potentially knock Australia out of the tournament. Australia’s unexpected loss to Afghanistan on Saturday night has put their semifinal chances in jeopardy, depending now on the outcome of Afghanistan's final game against Bangladesh.

India, having faced tough defeats against Australia in past ICC events, would be pleased to eliminate their strong rivals early. With wins against Afghanistan and Bangladesh, India has been fine-tuning their game ahead of the knockouts. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli played key innings against Afghanistan, while Shivam Dube impressed with a crucial performance. Hardik Pandya’s all-round skills have been a major boost, contributing both with the bat and ball. Kuldeep Yadav has been taking vital wickets in the middle overs. Despite a busy travel schedule, India is likely to stick with their current players.

Australia, on the other hand, is facing several issues after their poor batting and fielding against Afghanistan. Captain Mitchell Marsh has scored only 88 runs in six games at a strike rate of 111 and needs to step up against India. Off-spinner Glenn Maxwell’s high economy rate of 8.58 runs per over is another concern for the team.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the 51st T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia



When is the India vs Australia 51st T20 WC ?- Date

The India vs Australia 51st T20I will be played on Saturday, June 24.

When will the India vs Australia 51st T20 WC ?

The India vs Australia 51st T20 WC match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where is the India vs Australia 51st T20 WC ?

The India vs Australia 51st T20I will be played at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

Where to watch the live broadcast of the IND vs AUS T20 WC?

The India vs Australia 51st T20I WC match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live-streaming of the India vs Australia 51st T20 WC Match ?

The India vs Australia WC T20 match can be live-streamed on Disney Hotstar app.

IND vs AUS Full Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Australia Squad: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis