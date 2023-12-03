IND vs AUS 5th T20I Live Streaming For Free: When, Where and How To Watch India Vs Australia Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

India will take on Australia in the 5th T20I at Bengaluru today. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side have already sealed the series 3-1. They beat Australia in the 4th T20I at Raipur to clinch the series. The Men in Blue will be aiming to finish the series with a victory and make it 4-1. On the other hand, Australia will be looking to finish the series on a high and restore their pride to some extent. Matthew Wade and Co have been below par in the series.

Watch out for Rinku Singh, who has been in excellent form. The pocket-size dynamite has played many match-winning innings in this series and is already being seen as the next finisher for India in the T20Is. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan have also been in form. Suryakumar Yadav is a happy captain as he feels that his players are responding well to the challenge so far. Surya, however, will hope that the pacers come good. Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar have not been at their best in the series.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the 5th T20I match between India and Australia:

When is the 5th T20I match between India and Australia?

The 5th T20I match between India and Australia will be played on Sunday, December 3.

When will the 5th T20I match will start between India and Australia?

The 5th T20I match between India and Australia will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Where is the 5th T20I match will be played between India and Australia?

The 5th T20I match between India and Australia will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the 5th T20I match between India and Australia?

The 5th T20I match between India and Australia will be broadcast on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex.

How to watch the live-streaming of the 5th T20I match between India and Australia?

The 5th T20I match between India and Australia can be live-streamed on JioCinema app and website for free.

India Vs Australia Squads

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade(w/c), Tim David, Chris Green, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Josh Philippe