IND VS AUS 5TH TEST

Ind vs Aus 5th Test: Australia Wins BGT, Outplays India By 6 Wickets

Prasidh Krishna claimed three wickets.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2025, 09:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Australia defeated India by six wickets in the fifth and final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on Sunday.

 

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

 

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(vc), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.

