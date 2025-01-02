IND vs AUS 5th Test Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch India vs Australia Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps, Online

IND vs AUS 5th Test Live Streaming: The Indian team is set to take on Australia in the fifth and final Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney on Friday. Since the host nation is leading the series 2-1, the Indian team will look to level the series. One of the major concerns for the Indian team is their batting order as the likes of senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have failed to make an impact with the bat so far.

The only player who has made headlines from the Indian team is Jasprit Bumrah. Despite below below-average form of the batters, Bumrah has wreaked havoc and has been the best bowler in the series.

India vs Australia Fifth Test Live Streaming Details

When will the India vs Australia fifth Test match be played?

The India vs Australia fifth Test match will be played from Friday (January 3).

What time will the India vs Australia fifth Test match start?

The India vs Australia fifth Test match will start at 5:00 AM IST. The toss is scheduled for 4:30 AM IST.

Where will the India vs Australia fifth Test match be held?

The India vs Australia fifth Test match will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

How to watch the live telecast of the India vs Australia fifth Test match?

The India vs Australia fifth Test match will be aired live on Star Sports Network in India.

How to live stream the India vs Australia fifth Test match?

The India vs Australia fifth Test match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(vc), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.