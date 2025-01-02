IND vs AUS 5th Test: Will It Rain In Sydney? Check Weather Report

The Indian team will be locking horns with Australia in the fifth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. After a dominant win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia took the lead 2-1. As of now, the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have failed to make an impact.

It’s the young guns of the Indian team who have kept their hopes alive in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy. As per reports, Rohit Sharma is set to be rested from the final Test against Australia. India’s star batter Shubman Gill will replace the Indian captain while Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Indian side.

India vs Australia 5th Test pitch report

The Sydney Cricket Ground’s pitch will witness batters scoring runs in the first half of the game while spinners will get help in the second half of the Test match. Pace bowlers might get help on Sydney’s pitch since the rain is expected in the middle.

India vs Australia 5th Test weather report

The weather in Sydney is expected to be clear on the first four days of the Test match, as per the Accuweather app. But then rain is likely to take place on the final day of the Test match.

India vs Australia 5th Test Live Streaming Details

The India vs Australia fifth Test match will be played from Friday (January 3) at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Fans can watch the live action of the game on Star Sports Network in India and they can live stream the match on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(vc), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.