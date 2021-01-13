IND vs AUS: Alyssa Healy mocks India after team complains about limited facilities at hotel

Australia women cricketer Alyssa Healy on Wednesday took a dig against India's complaints regarding the limited facilities provided to them in Brisbane. Ajinkya Rahane & co. have been put into quarantine since their arrival in Brisbane, with reports suggesting that the contingent are handling their own housekeeping duties at the hotel.

Taking to Twitter, Healy said this was the same hotel where Australia and New Zealand women's cricket team completed their quarantine without any complaints. "The Aus and NZ women’s teams did their quarantine in the same hotel last year. Here’s a shock - we survived," she wrote.

- the Aus and NZ women’s teams did their quarantine in the same hotel last year. Here’s a shock - we survived.... https://t.co/9YUTvZ8RqR — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) January 13, 2021

"The team members now have the permission to move around on the floors on which the rooms have been allocated to the Indian team. They are also now allowed to use the gymnasium within the hotel," sources close to the Indian team informed Zee News.

"The team still have to do their own housekeeping in their respective rooms as hotel staff is not available for this purpose. The team still don't have access to the swimming pool in the hotel although we are hoping that the access will be provided permission for this soon," the source added.

The Indian team had earlier expressed their reluctance to travel to Brisbane because of the strict quarantine rules that are currently placed in Queensland.