IND vs AUS: Average 4th-Innings Score At MCG - Ideal Target for India? Check Highest, Average Scores At Melbourne

AUS vs IND: The Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has reached a gripping phase, with the hosts Australia under pressure on Day 4. India’s pacers, spearheaded by the sensational Jasprit Bumrah, have delivered a masterclass in bowling, reducing Australia to 145/6 in their second innings. Bumrah has been the wrecker-in-chief, claiming four crucial wickets and keeping the Indian team’s hopes alive.

Despite their struggles, Australia retains a 250-run lead, owing to their substantial first-innings advantage of 105 runs. With four sessions left in the match, the Indian team and its supporters are already pondering the permutations for a potentially challenging fourth-innings chase.

Historical Context: Chasing At The MCG

The Melbourne pitch, known for its late-day cracks and unpredictability, has historically been a tough venue for final-innings chases. The average fourth-innings total at the MCG stands at 172. England holds the record for the highest fourth-innings chase at the ground, scoring 332 runs in 1928. In modern times, teams have rarely crossed the 300-run mark, with England’s 417-run effort in 1977 being the last such instance.

For India, the highest fourth-innings total on Australian soil remains the 445 runs scored in 1978. However, such monumental efforts are rare, making the current scenario even more intense for Rohit Sharma and his men.

The Ideal Target for India

Given the historical data and the challenges of batting on a deteriorating pitch, India will aim to keep the target manageable. A chase in the range of 275 to 300 runs on Day 5 is seen as realistic. Anything beyond 325 could make the task nearly impossible, even with the form shown by the Indian middle order in recent matches.

To keep the target under control, the Indian bowlers will need to restrict Australia to around 175 runs in their second innings. This would leave India chasing roughly 280 runs, a total within reach if the top order fires.

Key for Day 5: Bumrah and the Pacers

Bumrah’s extraordinary bowling has set the tone, but he will need continued support from the rest of the attack to skittle out Australia quickly. Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar, who have bowled with discipline, will also need to step up to prevent Australia from extending their lead significantly.

Final Day Anticipation

The next four sessions are poised to be a test of skill, endurance, and nerves. With India’s hopes of making the World Test Championship Final hinging on the outcome of this match, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The cricketing world will watch closely to see if Bumrah and company can deliver a memorable finish and set up a historic chase for Team India.

Will India pull off a Boxing Day miracle at the MCG? The final act promises to be nothing short of thrilling.