BCCI on Friday (October 25) announced Team India's squad for the Border Gavaskar Series. The Indian cricket team is set to face Australia in a historic five-match Test series later this year. This marks the first time Australia will host India for a five-Test series. The tour will kick off on November 22, with the first Test taking place at Perth Stadium.

India’s squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.