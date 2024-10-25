IND vs AUS: BCCI Announce Team India's Squad For Border Gavaskar Trophy
BCCI on Friday (October 25) announced Team India's squad for the Border Gavaskar Series.
BCCI on Friday (October 25) announced Team India's squad for the Border Gavaskar Series. The Indian cricket team is set to face Australia in a historic five-match Test series later this year. This marks the first time Australia will host India for a five-Test series. The tour will kick off on November 22, with the first Test taking place at Perth Stadium.
India’s squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.
