IND vs AUS FREE Live Streaming, 1st Test in Perth: When And Where To Watch India vs Australia BGT 2024 Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps And Online In India?

IND vs AUS FREE Live Streaming, 1st Test in Perth: The much-awaited Border Gavaskar Trophy is taking place from Friday with India taking on Australia in the first Test. Under the leadership of Pat Cummins, Australia will be looking to claim the tile after giving away twice in succession at home.

The Indian team on the other hand will look to win the title against as they recently lost the home Test series against New Zealand. Since Rohit Sharma has been granted paternity leave, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be seen leading the Indian team in the first Test against Australia.

IND vs AUS 1st Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test Match Live Streaming Details

Which stadium will organise the IND vs AUS 1st Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match?

The IND vs AUS 1st Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match will be taking place at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

What time will the IND vs AUS 1st Test match begin?

The India vs Australia 1st Test match will begin at 7:50 AM India Time (IST) with the toss taking place at 7:20 AM IST on November 22, Friday.

Where to watch the India vs Australia 1st Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match live on TV?

The India vs Australia 1st Test match will be aired live on the Star Sports Network and DD Sports in India.

Where to watch the IND vs AUS 1st Test match live streaming?

The India vs Australia 1st Test match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Australia Squad: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland