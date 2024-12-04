IND vs AUS BGT 2nd Test: India’s Predicted XI, KL Rahul & Jaiswal To Open, Rohit Sharma To Bat At No. 5 - Check Details

IND vs AUS: After a thumping 295-run victory over Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth, India is set to take on the hosts in the second Test at the Adelaide Oval. The match, a day-night affair, will see the return of skipper Rohit Sharma to the playing XI after he missed the series opener due to the birth of his baby boy.

While his return bolsters the team, Rohit’s batting position remains uncertain, as the opening combination of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal delivered a record-breaking 205-run partnership in the second innings in Perth.

Rohit Sharma at No.5? Rahul, Jaiswal To Open

Rohit’s recent struggles with the bat, averaging just 13.30 in his last five matches, may prompt a change in his batting position. Despite being a natural opener, he came in at No. 5 during the practice game against the Prime Minister’s XI, with KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal opening the innings. The 205-run stand between Rahul and Jaiswal in Perth was a landmark achievement, setting the tone for India’s dominance in the series. It is likely that the team will persist with this opening duo in Adelaide, while Rohit will bat at No. 5. Their performance has brought a fresh dynamic to India’s opening pair, and the team will be hoping for another stellar outing from the duo in Adelaide.

Shubman Gill Back in Action

Shubman Gill’s return from a finger injury is another positive for India. Gill, who missed the first Test, demonstrated his fitness and form with a brisk half-century in the practice game. He is expected to slot in at No.3, further solidifying India’s batting lineup.

India’s Bowling Attack Stays Sharp

The bowling attack remains unchanged, with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj leading the pace department. Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy will provide the all-round options, while Harshit Rana will likely retain his spot after an impressive outing in the first Test.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: India's Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Rishabh Pant (wk)

KL Rahul

Washington Sundar

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Harshit Rana

Mohammed Siraj

Jasprit Bumrah

Having dominated Australia in the series opener, India will aim to maintain their winning momentum under the lights in Adelaide. With the potential changes in the lineup, fans are eager to see how the team adapts and performs against a strong Australian side desperate to level the series.