Rohit Sharma To Miss Sydney Test, Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Lead The Indian Team In 5th Test: Reports

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma is set to warm the bench for the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to take the captaincy onus on Friday morning at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), as per The Indian Express.

The report further stated that Rohit has informed coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar that he has decided to withdraw from the final Test against Australia. India’s young batter Shubman Gill is set to replace Rohit in the playing XI and will bat at No. 3 with KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal are likely to open the innings, as per report. "Everything is fine with Rohit. I don't think it's a tradition. The head coach is here. That should be fine, that should be good enough. I am going to have a look at the wicket and finalise it tomorrow," Gautam Gambhir said.

Most likely, the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne could have been Rohit’s last for India as citing his red ball performance, the BCCI may not consider him for the next World Test Championship Cycle.

“The fourth Test in Melbourne may well have been Rohit’s last in Test cricket. Unless the BCCI intervenes and requests him to play one final time, the decision is unlikely to change,” the source said.

Star pacer Akash Deep has also been ruled out from the fifth and final Test due to a back injury. The likes of Prasidh Krishna or Harshit Rana will replace Akash in India’s playing XI.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(vc), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.