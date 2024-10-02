India’s ace pacer Mohammed Shami who was standing on the edge of returning to the national side will have to wait for his turn now. The Bengal-based pacer has sustained a swollen knee, as per Times of India. This clearly tells that his participation in the upcoming five-match Test series against Australia starting November 24, is under the scanner.

Shami has not taken part in any of India’s matches after the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he ended the season as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. Shami sustained an ankle injury and went for surgery that eventually ruled him out from the 2024 edition of the IPL. Shami was recuperating in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and was progressing towards getting fit.

"Shami had resumed bowling, and he was looking on track to make a comeback to competitive cricket soon. But this knee injury has flared up recently. BCCI's medical team is assessing the injury, but it may require quite a bit of time," a BCCI source told the daily.

"It's a jolt for the NCA medical team. They have been working on him for over a year. They have one of the best workload management systems in place. The medical team is trying its best to put him back in the park soon."

The India team will take part in a five-match Test series in Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Now that Shami is injured, the Indian team may opt for Yash Dayal, Arshdeep Singh, or even Mukesh Kumar alongside the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj.

Congratulations to team india for winning test series against Bangladesh ⁦BCCI⁩ pic.twitter.com/QAa0ak6vGb — Rajeev Shukla (ShuklaRajiv) October 1, 2024

Recently, the Indian team under the leadership of Rohit Sharma won the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. They outplayed the visitors by 2-0, winning the last game at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.