'Dhaaga Khol Diya', Venkatesh Prasad Brutally Trolls KL Rahul After Another Failure in 2nd IND vs AUS Test

Indian opener KL Rahul's poor show continued in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he got out for just 1 in the second innings of the second Test being played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Needing 114 to win, Rahul and Rohit Sharma came out to bat. Rahul looked uneasy from the start again, batting cautiously. But it was his overcautious approach only that led to his fall, as he played one with soft hands to forward short-leg fielder. The ball ricocheted of fielder's body and went to the keeper who took it safely.

Also Read | KL Rahul's Inclusion Shakes Belief in Justice: Venkatesh Prasad Says Gill, Dhawan and Sarfaraz are IGNORED Deliberately

After Rahul's fall, former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad who has been targetting the under-performing opener for quite some time now took another dig at him. A Twitter user asked him if he had anything to say about Rahul's dismissal. Prasad replied to him: "What do they say in Hindi in MS Dhoni - The untold Story regarding Thread?"

Prasad was talking about the popular 'Dhaaga Khol Diya' dialogue from MS Dhoni's biopic.

Check out Prasad's tweets and also how other fans trolled Rahul:

What do they say in Hindi in MS Dhoni - The untold Story regarding Thread ? — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 19, 2023

Dhaga khol diye sir aap toh... This was urgent to address.. not only in test even in limited overs he is not upto the mark.. feel bad for him but it's truth_ February 19, 2023

KL Rahul: "Boss, I'll take care of Australia's 1st innings lead. You guys do the rest."#INDvAUS — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) February 19, 2023

Scored the crucial 1 run which Australia lead by in the 1st innings. Well played, KL Rahul. pic.twitter.com/ksEfn1IpKC — Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) February 19, 2023

KL Rahul playing in team even after hearing everyone around criticise him. pic.twitter.com/Nn92AOYmjd — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 19, 2023

Venkatesh Prasad after seeing KL Rahul wasting another chance#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/gt9l1MXHsk February 19, 2023

Rahul has had tough time in the middle in Tests. In the last 12 Test innings including Delhi Test reads as follows: 23 (74), 50 (133), 8 (21), 12 (35), 10 (22), 22 (54), 23 (62), 10 (45), 2 (7), 20 (71), 17 (41), 1 (3). The number clearly shows his dismal current form. The criticism that has come from Prasad is that despite his dull numbers, he remains the best option for opening in the Test in the heads of selectors. Prasad find Rahul's selection baffling at a time when Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan and Suryakumar Yadav continue to warm the bench.

India went to Lunch on Day 3 at 14 for 1, still needing 101 runs to win the match with Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle.