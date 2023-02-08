IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs AUS 1st Test match in Nagpur, 930 AM IST, February 9 onwards

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: The long-waited Test series between two cricketing giants, India and Australia is finally set to begin on February 9 in Nagpur. Rohit Sharma and co will eye to land the first blow to Pat Cummins' troops who are missing some major bowlers due to injuries. Australia have been brilliant so far in Test cricket with captain Cummins and batter Steve Smith coming out on top at almost every occasion. On the other hand, India too have a very strong and fit lineup on paper with T20I sensation Suryakumar Yadav also set to make his Test debut for the country.

Moreover, veteran players like Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul are also set to join the Test party after coming back from injury and rest, respectively. Fans can expect a cracker of a game in Nagpur with both sides hungry to show who's better.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are the major missouts in the bowling department as they are recovering from their respective injuries. (Rishabh Pant to Mitchell Starc: Five Players Who're Likely to Miss India vs Australia 1st Test - In Pics)

India vs Australia 1st Test Match Details

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

Date & Time: February 9-13, 9:30 AM IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and DisneyplusHotstar website and app.

Battle I'm waiting to watch



Pujara - Lyon

Jadeja - Smith

Labuschgane - Ashwin

Cummins - Kohli

Cummins - Rohit



If Surya plays. I want to sideline all this and wanna enjoy SKY against all Aussie bowlers. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/mdFRQbev5a — Rohit.Bishnoi (@The_kafir_boy_2) February 8, 2023

IND vs AUS 1st Test match Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Steve Smith (vc), Marnus Labuschagne

Allrounders: Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Axar Patel

Bowlers: Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Mohammed Siraj

Captain: R Ashwin

Vice-captain: Steve Smith

India vs Australia 1st Test match Predicted 11

Australia: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon and Lance Morris/Todd Murphy.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav/Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.