IND Vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND Vs AUS World Test Championship (WTC) Final in London, 3PM IST, June 7 to 11

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 08:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Team India will face off against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final which will get underway at the Kennington Oval in London on Wednesday. This is the second successive final for Rohit Sharma’s Indian side while Pat Cummins-led Australia are making their maiden entry into the title clash.

In absence of regular wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, it will be a toss up between KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan for the wicketkeeper’s position in the Indian side for the final. Rohit Sharma didn’t name the final playing 11 on the eve of the match on Tuesday to keep everyone guessing. It will be interesting to see if Ravichandran Ashwin will get the nod ahead of Shardul Thakur for the fifth bowler’s spot.

Pat Cummins, on the other hand, had no hesitation in announcing his Playing 11 with Scott Boland coming into the side ahead of Michael Neser, replacing Josh Hazlewood. Travis Head will return to the middle-order position replacing Peter Handscomb, who had done an admirable job in the series in India.

Australia hold the edge over India when it comes to head-to-head between the two sides – having won 44 and lost 32 Tests to them. However, they are coming into WTC Final after failing to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy over the last 3 series – both home and away.

India vs Australia WTC Final Details

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Date & Time: June 7 to 12, 3pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

India vs Australia WTC Final Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batters: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mohammad Shami

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: Ravindra Jadeja

IND vs AUS WTC Final Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat/Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin/Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav/Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

