IND Vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs Australia 2nd ODI in Indore, 130PM IST, September 24

The 2nd ODI match of the Australia Tour of India is set to take place at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on September 24, pitting India (IND) against Australia (AUS). This encounter is the second in a three-match ODI series, serving as crucial preparation for both teams leading up to the World Cup. India currently leads the series 1-0, but Australia is determined to stage a comeback.

In their previous clash at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, India won the toss and chose to bowl. Although Australia lost an early wicket, a resilient second-wicket partnership of 94 runs marked their resurgence. Several Australian batsmen, both in the top and middle order, made decent starts but failed to capitalize on them. David Warner was the sole half-centurion for Australia as Mohammad Shami wreaked havoc, restricting them to a modest 276.

In response, India displayed a commanding performance from the outset, with both openers scoring fifties and forging a remarkable partnership of 142 runs. While India did lose a few wickets in quick succession, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav's composed fifties ensured a comfortable five-wicket victory for India.

Holkar Stadium, Indore looks in readiness for Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI

The weather seems to fine. Let's hope the outfield will be lush green and good batting track as usual.

When in Indore fire cracking sixes are expected!

India Vs Australia 2nd ODI Details

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

Date & Time: September 22, 130pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sports18 Network and Jio Cinema website and app

India Vs Australia 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batters: Mitchell Marsh, Shubman Gill, David Warner, Tilak Varma, Marnus Labuschagne

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice-captain: Mohammed Siraj

India vs Australia 2nd ODI Predicted 11

India: Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (c, wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj/Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Spencer Johnson/Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India Vs Australia 2nd ODI Full Squad

India: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar

Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa