IND Vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs Australia 3rd ODI in Rajkot, 130PM IST, September 27

Team India will be aiming for 3-0 ODI series whitewash against Australia as the two sides face off in third and final ODI match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma’s side have already won the series 2-0 but will look to sign off before the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 with another win under their belt.

The Indian cricket team will see the return of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah for the third match after missing the first two games in Mohali and Indore. Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami have been rested for the final game while Ruturaj Gaikwad and Prasidh Krishna have been released before they head to Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou in China.

For Australia, skipper Pat Cummins will be delighted by the return of pace ace Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell – both of who will be playing their first match of the series. The Aussies may also opt to play Mitchell Marsh over all-rounder Cameron Green, who conceded over 100 runs in the last game in Indore.

Apart from Green, Sean Abbott and all-rounder Matthew Short are expected to be dropped from the lineup for the third ODI as well.

India Vs Australia 3rd ODI Details

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Date & Time: September 27, 130pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sports18 Network and Jio Cinema website and app

India Vs Australia 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-captain: Suryakumar Yadav

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood