IND Vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs Australia 5th T20I In Bengaluru, 7PM IST, December 3

Today, in Bengaluru, India faces Australia in the 5th T20I. With a commanding lead of 3-1, Suryakumar Yadav's team secured the series by defeating Australia in the 4th T20I in Raipur. The Men in Blue aim to close the series at 4-1, while Australia seeks to salvage some pride with a stronger finish. Matthew Wade and his team have struggled throughout the series, needing a lift in their performance.

Keep an eye on Rinku Singh, whose outstanding form has been a highlight. His impactful innings position him as India's potential next T20I finisher. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan have also displayed good form. Suryakumar Yadav, the pleased captain, notes his team's positive response to the challenges. Yet, he hopes for a better performance from the pacers—Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, and Deepak Chahar—who haven't hit their stride in this series.

There are no major injury concerns in both the camps. The form of players will be a key thing to note before picking your fantasy teams.

IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction

Keeper: Mathew Wade, Jitesh Sharma

Batters: Travis Head, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal (c)

All-rounders: Mathew Short, Axar Patel, Rinku Singh

Bowlers: Nathan Ellis, Ravi Bishnoi

IND vs AUS My Dream11 team

Travis Head (c), Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jitesh Sharma, Mathew Short, Axar Patel, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Ravi Bishnoi, Jason Behrendorff

India Vs Australia LIVE: Squads

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Matthew Wade(w/c), Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Nathan Ellis

India Vs Australia LIVE: Probable 11s

AUS Probable XI: Josh Philippe, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Matthew Wade(w/c), Ben Dwarshuis, Kane Richardson/Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha

IND Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh/Shivam Dube, Axar Patel/Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar