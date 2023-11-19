trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2690163
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FINAL

'No MS Dhoni, No Trophy...', Fans React As Team India Choke In ICC Knockout Game Once Again

Twitter and other platforms were flooded with posts lamenting the absence of Dhoni and questioning the team's ability to win without him.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 09:38 PM IST
In a thrilling final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India faced a crushing defeat against Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Despite an impressive performance by the Indian team, the absence of former captain MS Dhoni loomed large, and fans are now expressing their belief that the team cannot secure victory without the legendary skipper. Since their last triumph in 2013 with Dhoni at the helm, India had been chasing the coveted ICC trophy. The absence of Dhoni, who led the team to numerous victories and served as a calm and strategic captain, has become a topic of heated discussion among fans. Many believe that Dhoni's leadership was a key factor in India's past successes and that his absence is impacting the team's ability to clinch titles.

Fans Reaction

As the Indian wickets fell at regular intervals, fans took to social media to express their disappointment. Twitter and other platforms were flooded with posts lamenting the absence of Dhoni and questioning the team's ability to win without him. Memes, tweets, and heartfelt messages conveyed the collective sentiment of fans who had hoped for a Dhoni-inspired victory.

India's Innings

Batting first, India posted a challenging total of 240 runs for the loss of 10 wickets in their 50 overs. Standout performances included Virat Kohli's half-century (54) and KL Rahul's resilient innings (66). However, the Australian bowling attack, led by Mitchell Starc (3 wickets for 55 runs) and Pat Cummins (2 wickets for 34 runs), managed to keep India in check.

Australia's Response

In pursuit of the target, Australia's Travis Head emerged as the hero, scoring a remarkable 137 runs off 120 balls. His innings, comprising 15 fours and 4 sixes, laid the foundation for Australia's successful chase. Marnus Labuschagne (58*) and Glenn Maxwell (2*) sealed the victory for Australia, who reached the target with 7 overs to spare.

Bowlers' Efforts

Despite Jasprit Bumrah's (2 wickets for 43 runs) and Mohammed Shami's (1 wicket for 47 runs) efforts to put pressure on the Australian batsmen, the absence of a genuine match-winner in the bowling department was evident. The fans' argument about missing Dhoni's strategic captaincy spilled over to the bowlers, with some suggesting that his guidance could have made a difference.

