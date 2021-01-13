IND vs AUS: Hanuma Vihari takes down Babul Supriyo in two-word tweet, R Ashwin reacts

Hanuma Vihari's rearguard display against Australia on Day 5 of the Sydney Test helped India save the match. He along with senior spinner R Ashwin remained firm on their ground as the pair batted for over two hours despite being hurt.

Twitter lauded the valiant display by the two but singer Babul Supriyo certainly seemed displeased with Hanuma's effort. In a scathing attack on India's Test batsman, Supriyo in a tweet went on to disregard Vihari's careful approach and slammed the 27-year-old for mudering the sport.

The cricketer on Wednesday gave a witty reply to Supriyo's tweet, which also saw his batting partner Ashwin join the act.

Playing 109 balls to score 7 !That is atrocious to say the least Hanuma Bihari has not only killed any Chance for India to achieve a historic win but has also murdered Cricket.. not keeping win an option, even if remotely, is criminal.

PS: I know that I know nothing abt cricket — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) January 11, 2021

The four-match Test series is locked at 1-1 after three contests. While Australia took a 1-0 lead after crushing the visitors in Adelaide, Ajinkya Rahane & co bounced back in equally convincing manner in the following contest, which was played in Melbourne.