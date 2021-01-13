हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs Australia

IND vs AUS: Hanuma Vihari takes down Babul Supriyo in two-word tweet, R Ashwin reacts

Hanuma Vihari's rearguard display against Australia on Day 5 of the Sydney Test helped India save the match. 

IND vs AUS: Hanuma Vihari takes down Babul Supriyo in two-word tweet, R Ashwin reacts
R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari after India vs Australia 3rd Test.

Hanuma Vihari's rearguard display against Australia on Day 5 of the Sydney Test helped India save the match. He along with senior spinner R Ashwin remained firm on their ground as the pair batted for over two hours despite being hurt. 

Twitter lauded the valiant display by the two but singer Babul Supriyo certainly seemed displeased with Hanuma's effort. In a scathing attack on India's Test batsman, Supriyo in a tweet went on to disregard Vihari's careful approach and slammed the 27-year-old for mudering the sport. 

The cricketer on Wednesday gave a witty reply to Supriyo's tweet, which also saw his batting partner Ashwin join the act.  

The four-match Test series is locked at 1-1 after three contests. While Australia took a 1-0 lead after crushing the visitors in Adelaide, Ajinkya Rahane & co bounced back in equally convincing manner in the following contest, which was played in Melbourne. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs AustraliaHanuma Vihari
Next
Story

Angelo Mathews returns to Sri Lanka squad for home Test series against England
  • 1,04,95,147Confirmed
  • 1,51,529Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT18M13S

Video: First consignment of Covaxin arrives in Delhi for January 16 mass vaccination