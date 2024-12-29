IND vs AUS: Jasprit Bumrah Scripts History, Becomes First Bowler In Test Cricket To...

Jasprit Bumrah scripted history on Day 4 of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 29, Sunday. Bumrah became the first bowler in the history of Test cricket to get to 200 wickets with an average of less than 20.

The 31-year-old Bumrah broke former West Indies paceman Joel Garner's record, who reached 200 Test wickets with an average of 20.34.

India's premier pacer Bumrah achieved the milestone of taking 200 Test wickets after he dismissed Travis Head in the second session of day four of the fourth Border-Gavaskar Test.

Bumrah also became the second fastest Indian along with Ravindra Jadeja to complete 200 wickets in Test cricket. Notably, both Bumrah and Jadeja achieved the feat in their 44th Test, and overall he is 12th Indian bowler in the format to complete the milestone.

The recently retired Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the quickest among Indians to have taken 200 wickets, a feat that he achieved in his 37th Test.

Overall, Ashwin is ranked third in the list of bowlers who were fastest to 200 Test wickets, behind two leg-spinners -- Pakistan's Yasir Shah (33 Tests) and Australia’s Clarrie Grimmett (36 Tests).

When it comes to balls bowled, Bumrah (8484 deliveries) is the fourth-quickest in the history of Test cricket after Waqar Younis (7725), Dale Steyn (7848) and Kagiso Rabada (8153).

After removing Head, Jasprit got rid of Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey in his next 10 deliveries to completely dismantle Australia's batting line-up. He had earlier dismissed young opener Sam Konstas (8) for his first wicket in Australia's second innings.

Bumrah has now claimed 29 wickets in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which is also the most for an Indian pacer in a Test series in Australia.