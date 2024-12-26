IND vs AUS MCG Test: Virat Kohli Fined 20 Percent Match Fee After He Bumps Into Sam Konstas

The ICC punished India’s star batter Virat Kohli after he bumped into Australian batter Sam Konstas on Thursday, the first day of the 4th Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Kohli has been fined 20 percent of his match fee and also added one demerit point after he breached Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

“No formal hearing was needed as Kohli accepted the sanctions proposed by Match Referee Andy Pycroft. On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Michael Gough, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Shawn Craig levelled the charge," ICC said in a media release.

It all transpired in the 10th over of the Australian innings when Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas shoulder bumped while walking towards the end of the crease. Konstas was batting on 27 when the entire incident took place and he then went on to smash two fours and a six in the next over, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah.

Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas exchanged a heated moment on the MCG. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/QL13nZ9IGI — cricket.com.au (cricketcomau) December 26, 2024

“Virat Kohli accidentally bumped into me, that’s cricket and can happen with tension," Konstas told reporters.

“I think the emotions got to both of us," Konstas had told ‘Channel 7’ during the second session. I didn’t quite realise, I was doing my gloves, then a little shoulder charge, but it happens in cricket," he added.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(vc), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.