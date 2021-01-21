हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IND vs AUS: Mohammed Siraj drives straight to father's grave after landing in Hyderabad

With the Indian contingent finally arriving in India on Wednesday night, many cricketers were seen rejoicing the team's success along with the supporters before returning to their respective homes. However, Siraj had some unfinished business, and considering the emotions the bowler displayed in the tour, it seemed like the most important one.  

IND vs AUS: Mohammed Siraj drives straight to father's grave after landing in Hyderabad
Mohammed Siraj pays tribute to his late father at his grave. (Source: Twitter)

Mohammed Siraj played an instrumental role in India's historic 2-1 triumph in the four-match Test series in Australia. The 26-year-old, who made his Test debut on the tour, emerged as the leading wicket-taker from the Indian camp. Siraj bagged 13 wickets from three Tests at an average of 29.53 and only Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood took more wickets than him in the series. Both the Australian pacers played a Test more than Siraj. 

Despite a brilliant outing, the Indian seamer dealt with a lot since his arrival in Australia. Siraj first lost his father on November 20, a week after the Indian team landed in Australia, and during the third Test in Sydney, the seamer was subjected to racial abuse. However, Siraj chose to remain strong and despite the tragic news of his father's demise, the 26-year-old stayed back with the team in Australia. 

With the Indian contingent finally arriving in India on Wednesday night, many cricketers were seen rejoicing the team's success along with the supporters before returning to their respective homes. However, Siraj had some unfinished business, and considering the emotions, the bowler displayed during the tour, it seemed like the most important one. 

As per a report in the Times of India, the bowler after arriving at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad straightaway drove to his father's grave to pay his respect. Siraj, who considers his father as his pillar of strength, brought some closure to the pain by laying flower petals on the grave and offered prayers. He also spent some time at the graveyard, before leaving for his house.   

The report further mentioned that Siraj was accompanied by his close friend, Mohammed Shafi.      

    

 

India vs AustraliaMohammed Siraj
