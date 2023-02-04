Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik Refuse to Apply Tilak, get Trolled; Video Surfaces Online - Watch

Indian cricketers Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik are facing the heat from a section of the fans at home for refusing to apply Tilak on their forehead. A video has surfaced on the internet in which the Indian team is checking into a hotel and duo can be seen requesting the hotel staff to not put the Tilak on their forehead. The act has gone viral on the internet as fans feel they should not have done that. Tilak is a part of hindu tradition in India and is applied to welcome the guests. Siraj and Umran seem to the be only two cricketers being targetted by the online fans despite the fact that even batting coach Vikram Rathour and one of the support staff members have also refused to apply the tilak on them.

Watch Siraj, Umran and Rathour refusing to apply the Tilak below:

The video seems to be old too. Umran is not part of the Test squad for Australia series. It could be from the Sri Lanka and New Zealand white-ball matches that recently took place at home.

Siraj will be there in the playing 11 for the 1st Tst at Nagpur and will hold key for India in the whole series. With Jasprit Bumrah not available for at least the first two Tests, he likes of Siraj, Mohammed Shami will have to take extra responsibility on their shoulders and provide India with initial brrakthroughs with the ball.

In 15 Tests that he has played, Siraj has picked up 46 wickets with one five-wicket haul to his name. The Indians fans still cannot forget how brilliantly he bowled Down Under on 2020-21 tour when Team India continues to lose main pacers due to different injuries. India, back then, had won the series 2-1 despite going down 0-1 at the Adelaide in the match that had seen visitors get bowled out for a mere 36.