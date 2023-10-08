'No Personal Preferences...', Rohit Sharma On Playing XI For Australia In Cricket World Cup 2023

Team India will open their campaign vs Australia in the Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday, October 8, at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. The talk among the fans is that who will replace Shubman Gill in the XI. Shubman is currently not well, reportedly under the arrest of dengue fever. He is likely to miss the opening game at Chepauk. In all likelihood, Ishan Kishan will replace Shubman in the XI and will open the innings too along side captain Rohit Sharma.

Rohit said that the team is worried about health of Shubman and not necessarily because he will miss the first match. "I mean obviously he is sick. I feel for him. But in terms of, you know, me being the human being first, I want him to get well, not the captain thinking, oh, I want Gill to play tomorrow. No, I want him to get well," India captain said in the pre-match press conference.

Rohit gave a big hint of the playing 11 that India could field in the match vs Australia, saying the Men In Blue are ready to even include three spinners in their team. "Yeah, I mean that's the luxury we have where we can afford to play three spinners because I don't really consider Hardik Pandya as just a seamer," said Rohit in his pre-match press meet.

"He (Hardik) is a proper fast bowler, who can crank up good speed. So, that gives us an advantage. That gives us that luxury of playing three spinners and three seamers as well. So, there's a possibility of that," he added.

Rohit said that Hardik gives the balance and number eight batting option as well. "We have to come here again tomorrow afternoon and see what the pitch looks like but yeah, three spinners is definitely an option," said Rohit.

The Indian skipper underlined that there is nothing like personal preference which comes into account while picking the best XI. It all boils down to what conditions are while the core players remain in the XI all the time.

"So, your core of the team will remain the same. Your 8, 9, 10 players will remain the same. There will be one or two changes here and there, which you've got to be ready to accept and take it into your stride and move forward." Rohit was categorical in his feeling that the World Cup is not a place for personal preferences.

"No one should have personal preferences. It's the team that matters and the team's goal that matters."