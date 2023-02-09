'Proving He'll be Picked Over Axar Patel,' Fans go Crazy as Ravindra Jadeja Takes Fiver Against Australia in 1st Test

IND vs AUS: Returning from injury with a Ranji Trophy match as his practice game recently, Ravindra Jadeja was on fire for Team India as he took five wickets against Australia in the first Test match in Nagpur on Thursday (February 9). Pat Cummins-led Australia bundled out 177 in the first innings just after tea on Day 1. Arguably, Australian batters were clueless in front of the veteran all-rounder.

The left-arm spinner, who returned from a knee injury, was the wrecker-in-chief during the second session as he broke the 82-run stand between Steve Smith (37) and Marnus Labuschagne (49) before trapping Matt Renshaw and Todd Murphy.

Jadeja (5/47) then trapped Peter Handscomb (31) in the final session of the day as Australia were bowled out in 63.5 overs. Alex Carrey scored a 33-ball 36 before veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (3/42), who was the other wicket-taker for India in the second session, ended his stay in the middle. Jadeja missed a good amount of cricket due to his injury in 2022. Social media went crazy comparing the veteran all-rounder to his replacement during his injury time, Axar Patel.

Checkout the reactions here...

Jadeja proving again why he'll be picked over Axar when he's available in a two spin attack with Ashwin. — AV (@MountVesuvio) February 9, 2023

Jadeja waking to pavilion after getting fifer in his first comeback match.#jadeja pic.twitter.com/wCbZLfwL6w — LT (@Laughtubess) February 9, 2023

No disrespect to Axar but imagine if Jadeja would have went wicketless in the first innings, cricket twitter would have gone crazy — Titu (@TituTweets_) February 9, 2023

Jadeja 5-47 22 over

Great come back by sir jadeja#BorderGavaskarTrophy February 9, 2023

Earlier, pacers Mohammed Shami (1/18) and Mohammed Siraj (1/30) dealt early blows to the visitors, removing openers Usman Khwaja (1) and David Warner (1) within the first three overs. In reply, India got off to a fine start with captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul getting 54 runs without any loss of wickets in 16 overs. Australia's spin-twins Todd Murphy and Nathon Lyon tried to repeat the heroics of Jadeja and Ashwin but failed to make an impact early in the innings.

Brief Scores: Australia 1st innings: 177 all out in 63.5 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 49, Steve Smith 37; Ravindra Jadeja 5/47, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/42). (With PTI Inputs)