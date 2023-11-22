IND vs AUS T20 Series: Live Streaming, Schedule, Venues, Timings, Squads All You Need to Know

The much-anticipated India vs Australia T20 Series is set to kick off, promising cricket fans an exciting clash between two cricketing giants. Here's a comprehensive guide to everything you need to know about the upcoming five-match T20I series. The Australia men's cricket team is gearing up for a tour of India, featuring five T20I matches scheduled for November 2023. The series follows a significant encounter in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, where Australia secured victory against India by 6 wickets. In September 2023, the Australian team toured India for three ODI matches, with India emerging victorious in the first two. This series served as crucial preparation for both teams ahead of the 2023 World Cup, which concluded on November 19.

Schedule and Venues

The T20I series will commence on November 23 and unfold across five venues in India:

1st T20I: Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vishakhapatnam

2nd T20I: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

3rd T20I: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

4th T20I: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

5th T20I: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Schedule Details

All five T20I matches are scheduled to start at 7:00 pm IST (1:30 pm GMT) on the respective days:

Vishakhapatnam – Nov 23, Thursday

Thiruvananthapuram – Nov 26, Sunday

Guwahati – Nov 28, Tuesday

Raipur – Dec 01, Friday

Bengaluru – Dec 03, Sunday

Team News

Suryakumar Yadav will lead Team India in the five-match tournament, with Ruturaj Gaikwad serving as vice-captain. The squad includes key players like Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, and Prasidh Krishna. Notably, Hardik Pandya will miss the series due to an ankle injury sustained during the World Cup 2023 league matches against Bangladesh. On the Australian side, the veteran opener David Warner will be absent from the T20I series. All-rounder Aaron Hardie will step in as a replacement for Warner, making his T20I debut.

Squads



India (IND):

Suryakumar Yadav (c)

Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc)

Ishan Kishan

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Tilak Varma

Rinku Singh

Jitesh Sharma (wk)

Washington Sundar

Axar Patel

Shivam Dubey

Ravi Bishnoi

Arshdeep Singh

Prasidh Krishna

Avesh Khan

Mukesh Kumar

Shreyas Iyer (last two matches only)

Australia (AUS):

Matthew Wade (c)

Aaron Hardie

Jason Behrendorff

Sean Abbott

Tim David

Nathan Ellis

Travis Head

Josh Inglis

Glenn Maxwell

Tanveer Sangha

Matt Short

Steve Smith

Marcus Stoinis

Kane Richardson

Adam Zampa

Live Streaming

Catch all the action live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex, with the matches available for live streaming on the JioCinema app and website. Don't miss the thrilling India vs Australia T20 Series, set to captivate cricket enthusiasts with intense battles and unforgettable moments!