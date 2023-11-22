IND vs AUS T20 Series: Live Streaming, Schedule, Venues, Timings, Squads All You Need to Know
The much-anticipated India vs Australia T20 Series is set to kick off, promising cricket fans an exciting clash between two cricketing giants. Here's a comprehensive guide to everything you need to know about the upcoming five-match T20I series. The Australia men's cricket team is gearing up for a tour of India, featuring five T20I matches scheduled for November 2023. The series follows a significant encounter in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, where Australia secured victory against India by 6 wickets. In September 2023, the Australian team toured India for three ODI matches, with India emerging victorious in the first two. This series served as crucial preparation for both teams ahead of the 2023 World Cup, which concluded on November 19.
Schedule and Venues
The T20I series will commence on November 23 and unfold across five venues in India:
1st T20I: Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vishakhapatnam
2nd T20I: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
3rd T20I: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
4th T20I: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
5th T20I: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Schedule Details
All five T20I matches are scheduled to start at 7:00 pm IST (1:30 pm GMT) on the respective days:
Vishakhapatnam – Nov 23, Thursday
Thiruvananthapuram – Nov 26, Sunday
Guwahati – Nov 28, Tuesday
Raipur – Dec 01, Friday
Bengaluru – Dec 03, Sunday
Team News
Suryakumar Yadav will lead Team India in the five-match tournament, with Ruturaj Gaikwad serving as vice-captain. The squad includes key players like Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, and Prasidh Krishna. Notably, Hardik Pandya will miss the series due to an ankle injury sustained during the World Cup 2023 league matches against Bangladesh. On the Australian side, the veteran opener David Warner will be absent from the T20I series. All-rounder Aaron Hardie will step in as a replacement for Warner, making his T20I debut.
Squads
India (IND):
Suryakumar Yadav (c)
Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc)
Ishan Kishan
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Tilak Varma
Rinku Singh
Jitesh Sharma (wk)
Washington Sundar
Axar Patel
Shivam Dubey
Ravi Bishnoi
Arshdeep Singh
Prasidh Krishna
Avesh Khan
Mukesh Kumar
Shreyas Iyer (last two matches only)
Australia (AUS):
Matthew Wade (c)
Aaron Hardie
Jason Behrendorff
Sean Abbott
Tim David
Nathan Ellis
Travis Head
Josh Inglis
Glenn Maxwell
Tanveer Sangha
Matt Short
Steve Smith
Marcus Stoinis
Kane Richardson
Adam Zampa
Live Streaming
Catch all the action live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex, with the matches available for live streaming on the JioCinema app and website. Don't miss the thrilling India vs Australia T20 Series, set to captivate cricket enthusiasts with intense battles and unforgettable moments!
Live Tv