The fight to become the number 1 side in ODI cricket ahead of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup is on as India are set to lock horns with Australia and two of the top three sides will feature in a bilateral series beginning from September 22.

Despite their early elimination and India's overwhelming triumph over Sri Lanka in the final, Pakistan stayed No. 1 at the end of the Asia Cup 2023. Australia, too, missed their chance to top the rankings with their series loss to South Africa. (India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final To New Zealand vs Pakistan In 1990: Shortest ODI Finals In History Of Cricket - In Pics)

The Aussies led the series 2-0 before the hosts launched a remarkable comeback and won three straight games to secure a series victory on Sunday. The loss to Bangladesh prior to the final harmed India's chances of reaching the top of the rankings, and even a record-breaking triumph against Sri Lanka in just over six overs did not propel them to the top.

On Monday (September 18), India will announce their squad for the 3-match series in a press conference featuring Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

Checkout the livestreaming details of Team India's press conference where they will announce the squad for the ODI series against Australia below:

Where to watch the India squad announce?

The press conference in which the squad of Team India will be announced will not be broadcast on TV channels.

When will India announce squad for ODI series against Australia?

The India squad will be announced on Monday (September 18).

JioCinema will stream the Press conference of Rohit Sharma & Ajit Agarkar today.



Good news for cricket fans. pic.twitter.com/zi607XYljC September 18, 2023

Where to livestream the press conference where India will announce squad?

Jio-Cinema app and website will stream the press conference in which Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar will announce the India squad for Australia series.

Australia Squad

Pat Cummins (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.