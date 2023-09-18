trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2664012
NewsCricket
IND VS AUS

Team India's Squad Announcement Livestreaming Details; When And Where To Watch Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar Press Conference For Free

IND vs AUS: Checkout where and when to watch the press conference where Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar will announce the squad for Australia ODI series.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 04:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Team India's Squad Announcement Livestreaming Details; When And Where To Watch Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar Press Conference For Free Source: Twitter

The fight to become the number 1 side in ODI cricket ahead of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup is on as India are set to lock horns with Australia and two of the top three sides will feature in a bilateral series beginning from September 22.

Despite their early elimination and India's overwhelming triumph over Sri Lanka in the final, Pakistan stayed No. 1 at the end of the Asia Cup 2023. Australia, too, missed their chance to top the rankings with their series loss to South Africa. (India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final To New Zealand vs Pakistan In 1990: Shortest ODI Finals In History Of Cricket - In Pics)


The Aussies led the series 2-0 before the hosts launched a remarkable comeback and won three straight games to secure a series victory on Sunday. The loss to Bangladesh prior to the final harmed India's chances of reaching the top of the rankings, and even a record-breaking triumph against Sri Lanka in just over six overs did not propel them to the top.

On Monday (September 18), India will announce their squad for the 3-match series in a press conference featuring Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

Checkout the livestreaming details of Team India's press conference where they will announce the squad for the ODI series against Australia below:

Where to watch the India squad announce?

The press conference in which the squad of Team India will be announced will not be broadcast on TV channels.

When will India announce squad for ODI series against Australia?

The India squad will be announced on Monday (September 18).

Where to livestream the press conference where India will announce squad?

Jio-Cinema app and website will stream the press conference in which Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar will announce the India squad for Australia series.

Australia Squad

Pat Cummins (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train